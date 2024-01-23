Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 this year. Today in Los Angeles, at 15:30 Ukrainian time, the Academy announced the list of nominees for the Oscars in 2024, UNN reports.

The nominees for the American Film Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles.

The film Oppenheimer, about the "father of the atomic bomb," has the most nominations among this year's contenders. It is currently known that the film directed by Christopher Nolan can expect to win 13 Oscars.

In second place is Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which received 11 nominations.

The following films: "Killers of the Flower Moon" by Martin Scorsese - 10 nominations; "Barbie" by Greta Gerwig - 8 nominations.

The following films complete the top ten: "Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, The Holdovers, and American Fiction.

It should also be noted that for the second time in history, a Ukrainian film was nominated for an Oscar: Mstislav Chernov's documentary 20 Days in Mariupol is among the five Oscar nominees in the Best Documentary category.

The full list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Gosling

Mark Ruffalo

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt

Daniel Brooks

America Ferrera

Jodie Foster

Devine Joy Randolph

Best short animated film

Letter from a Pig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Form

Pachyderm

The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Best Short Film

After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, white and blue

The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Best makeup and hairstyle

Golda

Teacher

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Snow Society

Best soundtrack

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Best adapted scenario

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Area of interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Left Behind

Teacher

May-December

Past Lives

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Killian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Haller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elementary

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Universe

Best Cinematography

Count

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Best Director

Justine Trieu

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Yorgos Lanthimos

Jonathan Glaser

Best Documentary

Bobby Vine: The People's President

Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Day 20 in Mariupol

Best Short Documentary

"The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

An Island in the Middle

The last repair

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Best of edition

Anatomy of a Fall

Left Behind

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Best International Film

"Io Capitano (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"The Snow Society (Spain)

"The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

"Area of Interest (UK)

Best Original Song

"Flaming Hot

"I'm just Ken" (Barbie)

"It Never Went Away" (American Symphony)

"Вахжаже, пісня для мого народу" (Вбивці квіткового місяця)

"What was I made for?" (Barbie)

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Creator

Maestro

"Mission Impossible - Reckoning of the Dead, Part I

Oppenheimer

Area of interest

Best visual effects

Creator

"Godzilla minus one

"Guardians of the Galaxy" Volume 3

"Mission Impossible - Reckoning of the Dead, Part I

Napoleon

Best movie

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Left Behind

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor things

Recall

