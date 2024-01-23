Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead
Kyiv • UNN
The nominees for the 2024 Oscar have been announced, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Creatures with 11. The Oscar ceremony will take place on March 10.
The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 this year. Today in Los Angeles, at 15:30 Ukrainian time, the Academy announced the list of nominees for the Oscars in 2024, UNN reports.
Details
The nominees for the American Film Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles.
The film Oppenheimer, about the "father of the atomic bomb," has the most nominations among this year's contenders. It is currently known that the film directed by Christopher Nolan can expect to win 13 Oscars.
In second place is Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which received 11 nominations.
The following films: "Killers of the Flower Moon" by Martin Scorsese - 10 nominations; "Barbie" by Greta Gerwig - 8 nominations.
The following films complete the top ten: "Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, The Holdovers, and American Fiction.
It should also be noted that for the second time in history, a Ukrainian film was nominated for an Oscar: Mstislav Chernov's documentary 20 Days in Mariupol is among the five Oscar nominees in the Best Documentary category.
The full list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt
Daniel Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Devine Joy Randolph
Best short animated film
Letter from a Pig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Form
Pachyderm
The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor creatures
Best Short Film
After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, white and blue
The wonderful story of Henry Sugar
Best makeup and hairstyle
Golda
Teacher
Oppenheimer
Poor creatures
Snow Society
Best soundtrack
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor creatures
Best adapted scenario
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor creatures
Area of interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Left Behind
Teacher
May-December
Past Lives
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Killian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Haller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elementary
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Universe
Best CinematographyBest Cinematography
Count
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor creatures
Best Director
Justine Trieu
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Yorgos Lanthimos
Jonathan Glaser
Best Documentary
Bobby Vine: The People's President
Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Day 20 in Mariupol
Best Short Documentary
"The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
An Island in the Middle
The last repair
Nai Nai and Wai Po
Best of edition
Anatomy of a Fall
Left Behind
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor creatures
Best International Film
"Io Capitano (Italy)
"Perfect Days" (Japan)
"The Snow Society (Spain)
"The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
"Area of Interest (UK)
Best Original Song
"Flaming Hot
"I'm just Ken" (Barbie)
"It Never Went Away" (American Symphony)
"Вахжаже, пісня для мого народу" (Вбивці квіткового місяця)
"What was I made for?" (Barbie)
Best production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor creatures
Creator
Maestro
"Mission Impossible - Reckoning of the Dead, Part I
Oppenheimer
Area of interest
Best visual effects
Creator
"Godzilla minus one
"Guardians of the Galaxy" Volume 3
"Mission Impossible - Reckoning of the Dead, Part I
Napoleon
Best movie
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Left Behind
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor things
Recall
Jenna Ortega promises action and horror scenes in the second season of Venzday. Production on the next episodes is set to begin in April, with a release expected in the second half of 2024.