Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 98483 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111275 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141157 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138344 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176647 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283398 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43159 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31911 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65108 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33583 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52980 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 98483 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283398 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250926 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236033 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261305 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52948 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141151 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106973 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106960 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123052 views
Actual
Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead

Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25585 views

The nominees for the 2024 Oscar have been announced, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Creatures with 11. The Oscar ceremony will take place on March 10.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 this year. Today in Los Angeles, at 15:30 Ukrainian time, the Academy announced the list of nominees for the Oscars in 2024, UNN reports.

Details

The nominees for the American Film Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles.

The film Oppenheimer, about the "father of the atomic bomb," has the most nominations among this year's contenders. It is currently known that the film directed by Christopher Nolan can expect to win 13 Oscars.

Image

In second place is Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which received 11 nominations.

Image

The following films: "Killers of the Flower Moon" by Martin Scorsese - 10 nominations; "Barbie" by Greta Gerwig - 8 nominations.

Image

The following films complete the top ten: "Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, The Holdovers, and American Fiction.

It should also be noted that for the second time in history, a Ukrainian film was nominated for an Oscar: Mstislav Chernov's documentary 20 Days in Mariupol is among the five Oscar nominees in the Best Documentary category.

Image

The full list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Gosling

Mark Ruffalo

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt

Daniel Brooks

America Ferrera

Jodie Foster

Devine Joy Randolph

Best short animated film

Letter from a Pig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Form

Pachyderm

The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Best Short Film

After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, white and blue

The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Best makeup and hairstyle

Golda

Teacher

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Snow Society

Best soundtrack

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Best adapted scenario

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Area of interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Left Behind

Teacher

May-December

Past Lives

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Killian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Haller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elementary

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Universe

Best CinematographyBest Cinematography

Count

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Best Director

Justine Trieu

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Yorgos Lanthimos

Jonathan Glaser

Best Documentary

Bobby Vine: The People's President

Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Day 20 in Mariupol

Best Short Documentary

"The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

An Island in the Middle

The last repair

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Best of edition

Anatomy of a Fall

Left Behind

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Best International Film

"Io Capitano (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"The Snow Society (Spain)

"The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

"Area of Interest (UK)

Best Original Song

"Flaming Hot

"I'm just Ken" (Barbie)

"It Never Went Away" (American Symphony)

"Вахжаже, пісня для мого народу" (Вбивці квіткового місяця)

"What was I made for?" (Barbie)

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures

Creator

Maestro

"Mission Impossible - Reckoning of the Dead, Part I

Oppenheimer

Area of interest

Best visual effects

Creator

"Godzilla minus one

"Guardians of the Galaxy" Volume 3

"Mission Impossible - Reckoning of the Dead, Part I

Napoleon

Best movie

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Left Behind

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor things

Image

Recall

Jenna Ortega promises action and horror scenes in the second season of Venzday. Production on the next episodes is set to begin in April, with a release expected in the second half of 2024.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture

Contact us about advertising