Disney changes the release schedule of some films: new dates announced for "The Avengers", "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Dog Stars"

Marvel Studios postpones the release of "The Avengers" and a number of other expected films. Disney also announces "Dog Stars", a sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" and a re-release of "Avatar: The Way of Water".
Marvel Studios is postponing the premieres of two of the most anticipated "Avengers" films in order to have more time to realize large-scale plans. At the same time, Disney announces the release dates of Ridley Scott's "Dog Stars", a sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" and a reissue of the film "Avatar: The Way of Water". This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.
Disney has officially announced a change in the release date of several releases. Two upcoming films in the Marvel franchise - "Avengers: Judgment Day" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" - are being postponed.
According to the publication, the first was postponed to December 18, 2026, instead of the original date of May 1, and the second - to December 17, 2027, instead of May of the same year. According to insiders, these delays will allow for better implementation of ambitious visual and narrative solutions. Marvel also decided to take advantage of the successful experience of renting films during the December holidays.
"Judgment Day", which is already in production, is expected to have a star-studded cast, including: Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal and other stars of both the old and new wave of MCU.
Along with these updates, Disney shared news from "20th Century Studios". Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic thriller "Dog Stars", starring Jacob Elordi, will be released on March 27, 2026. The film, based on Peter Heller's novel, tells the story of a pilot trying to survive in a world after a global pandemic. The film also stars Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce and Benedict Wong.
Another anticipated project is "The Devil Wears Prada 2", a sequel to the 2006 cult comedy. The premiere is scheduled for May 1, 2026. In the new part, the main character Miranda Priestley, whose role will be played again by Meryl Streep, will face the challenges of the digital age in the declining printing industry.
Aline Brosh McKenna will write the script, and director David Frankel and producer Wendy Finerman will return to work on the film. It is expected that familiar faces - Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt - will also join the franchise.
In addition, Disney announced the reissue of "Avatar: The Way of Water" in IMAX/3D formats - it will take place on October 3, 2025 and will serve as a preparation for the premiere of "Avatar: Fire and Ashes", which will be released on December 19 of the same year.