Discussed US proposals for ending the war and contacts with partners: Zelenskyy spoke with Costa and von der Leyen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The head of state spoke about the US proposals for ending the war, noting that Ukraine appreciates the desire of the US and President Donald Trump to end the war, UNN reports.

I had a conversation with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I spoke about the American side's proposals for ending the war and contacts with partners in Europe and the US. We all appreciate America's and President Trump's desire to end this war, and we are working in close coordination to ensure that this is a joint, coordinated plan. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, many meetings and phone calls are already scheduled for the coming days. The teams of Ukraine, the US, and Europe will work together.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of a conversation with US Vice President Vance - "we talked for almost an hour, agreed that together with America and Europe we will work at the advisor level so that the path to peace becomes truly viable."