“Diia restores the possibility of closing a sole proprietorship online without a registrar

The Diia portal again offers the possibility of terminating the activities of an individual entrepreneur online without the participation of a state registrar. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this service minimizes the human factor and reduces waiting time. In Diia, you can terminate the activities of a sole proprietor online without the participation of a state registrar.

If you decide to change your business or scale up, use the service with instant results. Automatic closure of a sole proprietorship minimizes the human factor and reduces waiting time - the post says.

Mikhail Fedorov promises to inform about the restoration of other services in social networks.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice reported that all state registries have resumed operation after the Russian cyberattack, and that Ukrainians' data has not been lost. New security measures are being introduced and a network of cybersecurity specialists is being created.