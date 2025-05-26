Died from hypothermia: bodies of two Ukrainians found in a mountainous section of the border
Kyiv • UNN
The bodies of two Ukrainians who were trying to illegally cross the state border in a mountainous area were found by border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment. The preliminary cause of death is hypothermia. This was reported by the SBGS, reports UNN.
Details
As reported, border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment found the bodies of two Ukrainians – residents of Lviv and Donetsk regions – with a difference of several days.
According to preliminary data, both tried to illegally cross the border. Forensic medical examination established the cause of death - hypothermia
Border guards add that despite the end of spring, weather conditions remain severe. Therefore, a mountain walk with the aim of illegally crossing the border can be a deadly threat.
