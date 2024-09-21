Did Ukraine allow the transit of Russian oil to Hungary? The MP published a response to the request

Ukraine is likely to extend the permit for the transit of crude oil of Russian origin to Hungary through the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Iryna Gerashchenko, who published the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the request of MP Volodymyr Ariev, UNN reports.

"... We ask the world to strengthen sanctions against Russia. At the same time, the Ukrainian government itself seems to have authorized the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The price of the issue is billions of euros, which will continue to finance the war and the killing of Ukrainians. Volodymyr Aryev received a response to a parliamentary inquiry, which suggests that Ukraine has authorized the transit of Russian oil for the Hungarian company MOL and it is unknown what it received in return," Gerashchenko wrote.

In the response published by Gerashchenko, the Foreign Ministry refers to the European Commission and the Energy Charter and Association Agreement.

Recall

Slovakia and Hungary announcedthat they have stopped receiving oil from their key supplier Lukoil after Ukraine's sanctions against it were tightened.