Did Ukraine allow the transit of Russian oil to Hungary? The MP published a response to the request

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105286 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110466 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178708 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143752 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146757 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140384 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112198 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177902 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104811 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 34127 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 91405 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 61503 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 34588 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 52655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177902 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205137 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193891 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145092 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144752 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149224 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140448 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157124 views
Did Ukraine allow the transit of Russian oil to Hungary? The MP published a response to the request

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31061 views

Ukraine has authorized the transit of Russian oil to Hungary. This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the request of MP Volodymyr Ariev

Ukraine is likely to extend the permit for the transit of crude oil of Russian origin to Hungary through the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Iryna Gerashchenko, who published the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the request of MP Volodymyr Ariev, UNN reports.

"... We ask the world to strengthen sanctions against Russia. At the same time, the Ukrainian government itself seems to have authorized the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The price of the issue is billions of euros, which will continue to finance the war and the killing of Ukrainians. Volodymyr Aryev received a response to a parliamentary inquiry, which suggests that Ukraine has authorized the transit of Russian oil for the Hungarian company MOL and it is unknown what it received in return," Gerashchenko wrote.

In the response published by Gerashchenko, the Foreign Ministry refers to the European Commission and the Energy Charter and Association Agreement.

Recall

Slovakia and Hungary announcedthat they have stopped receiving oil from their key supplier Lukoil after Ukraine's sanctions against it were tightened.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
european-commissionEuropean Commission
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

