Did not pay taxes of UAH 28.9 million: accountant of a meat production company received suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified the chief accountant of a meat production company of suspicion. As a result, the state did not receive over 28.9 million hryvnias in taxes, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the company deliberately did not pay taxes between 2018 and 2022. It evaded taxes by groundlessly applying a non-resident income tax rate of 5% (instead of 15%).

At the same time, the chief accountant of the company, who was simultaneously authorized to perform administrative, economic, and organizational functions in the non-resident company, unlawfully used a reduced income tax rate for foreign legal entities. As a result, taxes totaling over 28.9 million hryvnias were not remitted to the budget.

It is also noted that the non-resident company was registered in the Republic of Cyprus without registering a permanent establishment in Ukraine. Furthermore, according to information from the competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus, the non-resident company does not conduct any activities and does not have its own offices in the Republic of Cyprus.

The chief accountant was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional tax evasion on a particularly large scale). The sanction of the article provides for a fine from fifteen thousand to twenty-five thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property.

During the pre-trial investigation, the Ukrainian company fully paid taxes and penalties totaling over 34 million hryvnias.

Recall

