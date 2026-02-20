Detention of a group preparing contract killings of prominent figures - details revealed

$43.270.03
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 30200 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 59398 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 35291 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 58904 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 34052 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 48883 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 30916 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27394 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26630 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Popular news
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 11:04 PM • 15923 views
Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"February 19, 11:39 PM • 10690 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 22398 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 16667 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 13533 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 34757 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 58860 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 48859 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 45343 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 56473 views
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 80 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 7942 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 7972 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 16862 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 27765 views
Detention of a group preparing contract killings of prominent figures - details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the detention of a group that was preparing contract killings of prominent Ukrainians and foreigners under the supervision of Russian special services. Among the potential victims was Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Detention of a group preparing contract killings of prominent figures - details revealed

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko announced the details of a special operation to detain a group that was preparing high-profile crimes. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this was a joint special operation of Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers: the detained group was preparing contract killings of prominent citizens of Ukraine and foreigners, its participants acted under the supervision of Russian special services.

The criminals collected information about the movements, lifestyle, places of rest, and residence of a certain circle of people, with the aim of organizing the preparation and subsequent murder of them for a monetary reward.

The victims were to be well-known people in Ukraine, in particular, one of them is Andriy Yusov, a representative for strategic communication of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

- Kravchenko stated.

He added that for each murder, the Russian side promised the perpetrators up to 100,000 US dollars - the amount depended on the fame and influence of the potential victim.

7 people have been detained in Ukraine. At the same time, urgent investigative actions were carried out in Moldova, where 3 more people were detained - including the network organizer and two of his accomplices. The members of the criminal group have been notified of suspicion. A petition to the court for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention is being prepared.

- Kravchenko's post says.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported that the National Police thwarted the plan of Russian special services to destabilize the situation in the state. An agent-combat group that was preparing a series of high-profile murders was detained.

Yevhen Ustimenko

