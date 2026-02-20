Detention of a group preparing contract killings of prominent figures - details revealed

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko announced the details of a special operation to detain a group that was preparing high-profile crimes. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this was a joint special operation of Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers: the detained group was preparing contract killings of prominent citizens of Ukraine and foreigners, its participants acted under the supervision of Russian special services.

The criminals collected information about the movements, lifestyle, places of rest, and residence of a certain circle of people, with the aim of organizing the preparation and subsequent murder of them for a monetary reward.

The victims were to be well-known people in Ukraine, in particular, one of them is Andriy Yusov, a representative for strategic communication of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. - Kravchenko stated.

He added that for each murder, the Russian side promised the perpetrators up to 100,000 US dollars - the amount depended on the fame and influence of the potential victim.

7 people have been detained in Ukraine. At the same time, urgent investigative actions were carried out in Moldova, where 3 more people were detained - including the network organizer and two of his accomplices. The members of the criminal group have been notified of suspicion. A petition to the court for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention is being prepared. - Kravchenko's post says.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported that the National Police thwarted the plan of Russian special services to destabilize the situation in the state. An agent-combat group that was preparing a series of high-profile murders was detained.