Destruction and casualties: occupants attacked 36 settlements in Kherson region

Yesterday, the aggressor carried out shelling and air strikes in the Kherson region, attacking residential areas, critical infrastructure and private property in 36 settlements, including Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

Three multi-storey buildings, five private houses, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a garage, as well as buses, public and private transport were damaged. The enemy shelling caused significant damage in such settlements as Beryslav, Tyahynka, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Kizomys, Kozatske, Stanislav and others.

Two civilians were killed and nine others were injured as a result of the aggression.

Man dies in hospital after Russian shelling of Antonivka in Kherson region