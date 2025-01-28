Derzhprom in Kharkiv may become a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The building of Derzhprom in Kharkiv will be included in the list of World Heritage sites, there is every reason to believe. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi after a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, UNN reports.

"We have an important result after a conversation with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. There is every reason to believe that the building of the State Industrial Complex in Kharkiv will be included in the list of World Heritage sites," Sadovyi said.

The mayor of Lviv told the story of Derzhprom, a building that in the 1920s became a symbol of engineering excellence, bold design, and utopian belief in progress. It is the embodiment of modernism and constructivism, an architectural style that changed the way the city was conceived.

"Unfortunately, last year, Derzhprom suffered twice from Russian air strikes. However, even the war cannot stop us from striving to preserve our heritage. After all, Derzhprom is not only a part of Kharkiv's history, but also a legacy for the whole world. We have to protect our cultural heritage just as we protect our future!" Sadovyi summarized.

The House of State Industry in Kharkiv is on the International List of Cultural Property under enhanced protection. However, Russia mercilessly hit the building on November 8, 2024, and destroyed it.