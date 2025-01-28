ukenru
Derzhprom in Kharkiv may become a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Derzhprom in Kharkiv may become a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40458 views

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay discussed with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi the inclusion of Kharkiv's Gosprom in the World Heritage List. The building, which was damaged by Russian air strikes, is a symbol of 1920s modernism.

The building of Derzhprom in Kharkiv will be included in the list of World Heritage sites, there is every reason to believe. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi after a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, UNN reports.

"We have an important result after a conversation with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. There is every reason to believe that the building of the State Industrial Complex in Kharkiv will be included in the list of World Heritage sites," Sadovyi said.

The mayor of Lviv told the story of Derzhprom, a building that in the 1920s became a symbol of engineering excellence, bold design, and utopian belief in progress. It is the embodiment of modernism and constructivism, an architectural style that changed the way the city was conceived.

Gosprom after the Russian air strike: about 700 windows smashed, recovery may take years29.10.24, 19:32 • 22672 views

"Unfortunately, last year, Derzhprom suffered twice from Russian air strikes. However, even the war cannot stop us from striving to preserve our heritage. After all, Derzhprom is not only a part of Kharkiv's history, but also a legacy for the whole world. We have to protect our cultural heritage just as we protect our future!" Sadovyi summarized.

UNESCO to apply 'special monitoring' to Kharkiv's Derzhprom for the first time: ombudsman explains why it is important23.12.24, 17:20 • 21559 views

Remind me

The House of State Industry in Kharkiv is on the International List of Cultural Property under enhanced protection. However, Russia mercilessly hit the building on November 8, 2024, and destroyed it.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCulture
unescoUNESCO
lvivLviv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising