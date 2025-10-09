Deputy head of the Odesa regional BEB exposed for doing business with "LNR"

The deputy head of the Bureau of Economic Security in Odesa region has been notified of suspicion of collaborating with the aggressor state. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The BES website states that Oleh Skupynskyi is the deputy head of the Territorial Department of the BES in Odesa region.

Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with investigators from the SBU Department in the region, the deputy head of the Bureau of Economic Security in Odesa region, involved in cooperation with the aggressor state, was exposed (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

According to the investigation, the BES official is a co-founder of an enterprise that has been operating in Luhansk region since 2013. After the start of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, he not only retained a share in this business but also continued to profit from it.

The enterprise currently operates in the temporarily occupied territory, pays taxes to the Russian budget, and actually finances military aggression against Ukraine. The company's official website contains publications with calls to support Russian military personnel and links to resources for collecting funds for the needs of the occupation forces. - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that the deputy head of the BES in the region and his accomplice - a businessman from Dnipro, who owns a share in the same enterprise - have been detained. They have been notified of suspicion.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for these persons - detention - is being decided.

Add

Skupynskyi was born in 1980 in Luhansk.

Skupynskyi's career:

· from 2002 to 2007 – senior state tax inspector, head of department, head of legal department of the State Tax Inspectorate in Artemivskyi district of Luhansk;

· from 2007 to 2010 – engaged in entrepreneurial activity;

· from 2010 to 2023 – assistant, senior lecturer, associate professor of the Department of Economic Law at Volodymyr Dahl East Ukrainian National University;

· from 2023 – deputy head of the Territorial Department of the BES in Odesa region.

