12 years in prison: former head of the Russian occupation "government" in Kherson received an in absentia prison sentence

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, Sergey Eliseev, the Vice-Governor of Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast, has been sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property in Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, after the capture of Kherson, the Kremlin "seconded" him to the port city, where he headed the local occupation "government."

While in "office," Eliseev acted as a curator of the region, coordinating contacts between local gauleiters and the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation.

Also, under his administration, preparations for a pseudo-referendum in support of the region's "annexation" to Russia were underway in the then-occupied city.

For mass information support of the fake plebiscite, Eliseev established the controlled "Tavria TV and Radio Company" in Kherson, which became the local mouthpiece of the Kremlin.

In addition, he repeatedly appeared on central Moscow media resources, including the "Russia 24" TV channel, where he justified Russia's armed aggression and the occupation of the southern regions of our state. On the eve of the liberation of the regional center, the perpetrator fled to the left-bank part of Kherson Oblast, and then to Russia, where he returned to the administration of Kaliningrad Oblast.