12 years in prison: former head of the Russian occupation "government" in Kherson received an in absentia prison sentence
Kyiv • UNN
Sergey Eliseev, vice-governor of Russia's Kaliningrad region, was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for collaborationism. He headed the occupation "government" of Kherson and coordinated preparations for the pseudo-referendum.
Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, Sergey Eliseev, the Vice-Governor of Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast, has been sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property in Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.
Details
As the investigation established, after the capture of Kherson, the Kremlin "seconded" him to the port city, where he headed the local occupation "government."
While in "office," Eliseev acted as a curator of the region, coordinating contacts between local gauleiters and the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation.
Also, under his administration, preparations for a pseudo-referendum in support of the region's "annexation" to Russia were underway in the then-occupied city.
For mass information support of the fake plebiscite, Eliseev established the controlled "Tavria TV and Radio Company" in Kherson, which became the local mouthpiece of the Kremlin.
In addition, he repeatedly appeared on central Moscow media resources, including the "Russia 24" TV channel, where he justified Russia's armed aggression and the occupation of the southern regions of our state. On the eve of the liberation of the regional center, the perpetrator fled to the left-bank part of Kherson Oblast, and then to Russia, where he returned to the administration of Kaliningrad Oblast.
Based on the materials of the SBU investigators, the court found Eliseev guilty in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants);
- Part 6 of Article 111-1 (organization and active participation in political activities in cooperation with the aggressor state and its occupation administration, aimed at supporting the aggressor state, its occupation administration).
Since the convicted person is hiding in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for the crimes committed.
