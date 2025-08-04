$41.710.00
Deployment of nuclear submarines "closer to Russia": Trump said they are "in the region"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

US President Donald Trump said that nuclear submarines are in the region where they belong. Earlier, he ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines "closer to Russia."

Deployment of nuclear submarines "closer to Russia": Trump said they are "in the region"

Nuclear submarines, which were previously ordered to be directed towards Russia, are where they belong.

This was stated to journalists by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN.      

Details

When asked by a journalist whether nuclear submarines had already been deployed to confront Russia, Trump replied: "They are in the region, yes — where they belong."

Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"01.08.25, 20:36 • 27363 views

Addition 

US President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Friday, August 1, that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be placed "closer to Russia."    

Before that, on Thursday, July 31, in his Telegram post, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev warned Trump to remember "his favorite movies about 'walking dead'" and mentioned the Soviet system for a nuclear strike. 

Anna Murashko

Politics
Donald Trump
United States