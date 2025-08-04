Deployment of nuclear submarines "closer to Russia": Trump said they are "in the region"

Nuclear submarines, which were previously ordered to be directed towards Russia, are where they belong.

This was stated to journalists by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether nuclear submarines had already been deployed to confront Russia, Trump replied: "They are in the region, yes — where they belong."

Addition

US President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Friday, August 1, that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be placed "closer to Russia."

Before that, on Thursday, July 31, in his Telegram post, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev warned Trump to remember "his favorite movies about 'walking dead'" and mentioned the Soviet system for a nuclear strike.