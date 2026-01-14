$43.180.08
Denmark deploys troops to Greenland to strengthen defense - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Denmark has begun deploying military units to Greenland to strengthen the island's defense. This decision was made after threats from US President Donald Trump regarding his intention to seize the Arctic territory.

Denmark has begun deploying military units and equipment to Greenland to strengthen the island's defense. This decision was made after repeated threats from US President Donald Trump regarding his intention to seize the Arctic territory by force. This is reported by DR, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, an advanced command has arrived in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. The unit's task is to prepare logistics and infrastructure for the reception of the main forces of the Danish army, which may be deployed in the near future.

Soldiers from combat units of the ground forces have been sent to Greenland. This is happening despite the fact that a significant part of the Danish army is currently fulfilling NATO obligations in the Baltic countries.

According to the broadcaster, on the evening of January 12, a Danish Air Force Challenger aircraft landed at Nuuk airport, whose passengers were picked up by cars with tinted windows. Subsequently, the Danish Ministry of Defense and the Government of Greenland published a joint statement confirming the strengthening of the military presence.

"Security tensions have spread to the Arctic. It has been decided to continue the intensified training activities of the Defense Forces in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies," the document says.

The reinforcement will include not only soldiers, but also additional military aircraft and ships. The arrival of forces from other NATO member countries (in particular European allies) who have come to the defense of Denmark's territorial integrity is also expected.

Recall

Greenland's Minister of Business and Energy, Naaja Nathanielsen, called on Great Britain to "dare to have principles" and help repel threats from Donald Trump. She noted that Greenland feels betrayed and confused by US rhetoric.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Danish Ministry of Defence
Greenland
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark