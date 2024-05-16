Denmark announces aid package for Ukraine, half of which is for air defense

Denmark has announced its 18th aid package to Ukraine worth 5.6 billion Danish kroner (about 750 million euros), half of which is for air defense. This was stated by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen after a meeting of the Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Politiken.

Details

"This is quite a large package, we are now the country that proportionally provides the largest military support to Ukraine," Rasmussen said.

2.4 billion Danish kroner (about 321 million euros), as indicated, was allocated for Ukraine's air defense.

Part of the funds will reportedly "go to the free transfer of future Ukrainian F-16 capabilities." "It is not yet known when the planes will be sent to Ukraine," the publication notes.

The package announced on Thursday is said to "include, among other things, the purchase of artillery pieces, grenades and anti-tank mines." Part of the funds, as noted, "goes to support donations that are crucial for long-term impact on the battlefield.

According to Defense Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen, Denmark's assistance will be felt on the battlefield and in the Ukrainian companies in which it has invested, as equipment from Denmark is cheaper and easier to maintain.

Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters from Denmark within a month - Danish Prime Minister

"As part of this donation package, we have also allocated another billion for direct purchases from Ukrainian defense companies," he said.

"Denmark will be the first country to do this. We are close to creating a model for coming in and buying defense equipment in Ukraine," he said.

The package was also confirmed on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.