Denmark announces aid package for Ukraine, half of which is for air defense

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68529 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147742 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152009 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248539 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173714 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165044 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224910 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101754 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39829 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34531 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52620 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46231 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224910 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223767 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68541 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46231 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52620 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112539 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113456 views
Denmark announces aid package for Ukraine, half of which is for air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20957 views

Denmark has announced an aid package of DKK 5.6 billion (EUR 750 million) for Ukraine, half of which is earmarked for air defense, including future F-16 fighter jets and support for the Ukrainian defense industry.

Denmark has announced its 18th aid package to Ukraine worth 5.6 billion Danish kroner (about 750 million euros), half of which is for air defense. This was stated by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen after a meeting of the Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Politiken.

Details

"This is quite a large package, we are now the country that proportionally provides the largest military support to Ukraine," Rasmussen said.

2.4 billion Danish kroner (about 321 million euros), as indicated, was allocated for Ukraine's air defense.

Part of the funds will reportedly "go to the free transfer of future Ukrainian F-16 capabilities." "It is not yet known when the planes will be sent to Ukraine," the publication notes.

The package announced on Thursday is said to "include, among other things, the purchase of artillery pieces, grenades and anti-tank mines." Part of the funds, as noted, "goes to support donations that are crucial for long-term impact on the battlefield.

According to Defense Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen, Denmark's assistance will be felt on the battlefield and in the Ukrainian companies in which it has invested, as equipment from Denmark is cheaper and easier to maintain.

Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters from Denmark within a month - Danish Prime Minister13.05.24, 20:53 • 23053 views

"As part of this donation package, we have also allocated another billion for direct purchases from Ukrainian defense companies," he said.

"Denmark will be the first country to do this. We are close to creating a model for coming in and buying defense equipment in Ukraine," he said.

The package was also confirmed on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
lars-lokke-rasmussenLars Løkke Rasmussen
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

