Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters from Denmark within a month - Danish Prime Minister

Ukraine may receive F-16s from Denmark within a month. This was reported by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, quoted by journalist George Lau on Twitter, UNN reports.

"F-16s from Denmark will be in Ukraine within a month," the journalist quotes Frederiksen as saying.

Previously

In April, Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen saidthat Ukraine would receive all the F-16 fighter jets from Denmark that the two leaders had previously agreed on.

Ukrainian pilots prepare to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark

Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren said that this summer Ukraine will receive its first F-16 fighter jets. Initially, Ukraine will receive the planes from Denmark. However, by this time, Kyiv should have prepared the infrastructure for the fighter jets and provided the capabilities for their maintenance.

Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said that there are Ukrainian pilots who are completing their training on F-16 fighters.

According to Reuters, Ukraine expects to receive the first F-16 fighter jets from Western allies such as Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium in June-July.