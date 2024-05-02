Ukrainian pilots prepare to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103132 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112755 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155362 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158840 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255742 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175148 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148455 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228951 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ukrainian pilots prepare to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark

Ukrainian pilots prepare to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24349 views

Ukrainian pilots are training to fly F-16s in Denmark, and NATO has released a video showing their training, while the Netherlands is providing additional F-16s for training in Romania.

NATO has shown a video of Ukrainian fighter pilots training on F-16s at an air force base in Denmark. The training footage was published on NATO's official YouTube page, UNN reports .

Details

In addition to the pilots themselves, the technical staff who will maintain the aircraft at the airfields and prepare them for flights also undergo training and exercises.

A pilot from Ukraine with the call sign Moonfish, who is currently honing his skills on the F-16, shared his impressions of the aircraft and assessed their flight capabilities. According to him, the aircraft has excellent handling and a powerful engine, which makes it possible to perform fast maneuvers.

Recall

The Dutch Air Force has handed over three more F-16 fighter jets to the European Pilot Training Center in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are trained. One of the planes was personally piloted by the commander of the Dutch Air Force, Lieutenant General Andre Steir, with Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren in the cockpit.

10.10.23, 21:09 • 339143 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
natoNATO
denmarkDenmark
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

