Ukrainian pilots prepare to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark

NATO has shown a video of Ukrainian fighter pilots training on F-16s at an air force base in Denmark. The training footage was published on NATO's official YouTube page, UNN reports .

Details

In addition to the pilots themselves, the technical staff who will maintain the aircraft at the airfields and prepare them for flights also undergo training and exercises.

A pilot from Ukraine with the call sign Moonfish, who is currently honing his skills on the F-16, shared his impressions of the aircraft and assessed their flight capabilities. According to him, the aircraft has excellent handling and a powerful engine, which makes it possible to perform fast maneuvers.

Recall

The Dutch Air Force has handed over three more F-16 fighter jets to the European Pilot Training Center in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are trained. One of the planes was personally piloted by the commander of the Dutch Air Force, Lieutenant General Andre Steir, with Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren in the cockpit.