Denmark and the United States agree on new security talks in the Arctic

Denmark and the United States plan to hold talks on security issues in the Arctic region in the near future. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

The initiative was launched after a telephone conversation between the Danish Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State.

The discussion, which lasted about 20 minutes, covered a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, European security, and events in the Middle East. According to the representatives, the meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere.

Although the Arctic issue was not on the main agenda, the parties agreed to return to this topic later. In addition to Denmark and the United States, Greenland will also take part in future discussions.

