Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdown

The Democratic minority in the US Senate has officially blocked a government funding package, demanding strict restrictions on President Donald Trump's migration agents. The situation escalated two days before Saturday's deadline, when the refusal to vote on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget threatened to shut down key government agencies, including the Pentagon and the Treasury. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The main reason for the demarche was an incident in Minneapolis, where border patrol agents shot and killed nurse and activist Alex Pretty. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stated that the party would not provide votes until the law included provisions for the mandatory use of body cameras, a ban on federal agents wearing masks, and a requirement for court warrants to conduct raids in cities.

"This is a militia that kills": ICE agents' presence at the Olympics sparks diplomatic scandal in Italy

This is not border security. This is not law and order. This is chaos Schumer emphasized.

He called on Republicans to allocate DHS funding to a separate bill so that the remaining 96% of the government could operate smoothly. However, Republican Majority Leader John Thune rejected the proposal, accusing Democrats of trying to hold the country hostage for political demands.

Consequences of a potential government shutdown

If a compromise is not reached by midnight Friday, the US will face a partial shutdown. This will result in thousands of government employees being sent on unpaid leave, delays in payments to Department of Defense contractors, and a halt to the publication of important economic reports. Notably, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) itself will continue to operate, as it has significant financial reserves from previous administration decisions.

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency

The White House has already sent Tom Homan, responsible for border policy, to Minneapolis to de-escalate tensions, but refuses to enshrine restrictions in law. As the parties exchange accusations, the risks of a lockdown are growing, which could paralyze the work of the tax service precisely at the height of tax filing season.

Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shooting