Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar has initiated Trump's impeachment in the US House of Representatives

Congressman Shri Thanedar (Democrat) from the state of Michigan has submitted articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the US House of Representatives. He announced this on social network X, UNN informs.

Details

According to the politician, Trump is guilty, in particular, of illegally cutting funding to government agencies through the Department of Government Efficiency without the permission of Congress, aggressive tariff policy, pressure on journalists, bribery, interference in the work of the judiciary, illegal collection of personal information of citizens, and abuse of power.

I have submitted articles of impeachment against President Trump. When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not "fighting for America." He is destroying it and endangering our democracy - Tanedar noted.

He added that, in his opinion, Trump "is trying to concentrate unlimited power and destroy the constitutional limits of the presidency."

Reminder

In early April, Congressman Al Green (Democrat) from the state of Texas stated that he would file charges within the next 30 days to begin impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump. Speaking to protesters at an anti-Trump rally in Washington, Green said that Trump "does not deserve" the position he holds.

Trump's rating is falling rapidly due to political decisions: Washington Post poll