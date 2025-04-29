$41.750.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar has initiated Trump's impeachment in the US House of Representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Democrat Shri Thanedar accuses Trump of exceeding his authority, pressuring the media, and abusing power. He believes that Trump's actions are destroying democracy in the country.

Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar has initiated Trump's impeachment in the US House of Representatives

Congressman Shri Thanedar (Democrat) from the state of Michigan has submitted articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the US House of Representatives. He announced this on social network X, UNN informs.

Details

According to the politician, Trump is guilty, in particular, of illegally cutting funding to government agencies through the Department of Government Efficiency without the permission of Congress, aggressive tariff policy, pressure on journalists, bribery, interference in the work of the judiciary, illegal collection of personal information of citizens, and abuse of power.

I have submitted articles of impeachment against President Trump. When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not "fighting for America." He is destroying it and endangering our democracy

- Tanedar noted.

He added that, in his opinion, Trump "is trying to concentrate unlimited power and destroy the constitutional limits of the presidency."

Reminder

In early April, Congressman Al Green (Democrat) from the state of Texas stated that he would file charges within the next 30 days to begin impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump. Speaking to protesters at an anti-Trump rally in Washington, Green said that Trump "does not deserve" the position he holds.

Trump's rating is falling rapidly due to political decisions: Washington Post poll27.04.25, 17:23 • 4550 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Democratic Party (United States)
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States
