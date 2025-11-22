Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary

Singer Demi Lovato shared a video on Instagram where she dances on a yacht in a black and white bikini, and reminded about the release of a new version of her song It's Not That Deep. In the post, she also quoted lyrics from the composition. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Lovato posted a video in which she dances and sings on a yacht.

Fans actively reacted to the post, leaving emojis and comments.

Lovato revealed that while working on the documentary "Child Star," released in 2024, she "healed." The film is dedicated to child fame and working in the entertainment industry at an early age.

In a comment to Who What Wear, she noted: "I had a lot of fun working on Child Star. But I also did a lot for myself to be able to come out of that experience with some tangible changes."

Lovato also became an activist advocating for the protection of children working in the US entertainment industry. She shared a story about how she brought a bill to the attention of the Governor of California: "I kind of put (California Governor Gavin Newsom) on the spot... Then the Governor called me the next day... and said, 'Okay!'"

The singer previously called working on the documentary therapeutic. In an interview with People, she said: "This whole journey has been really healing for me. Honoring the truth about my inner child has been really healing for me."

Demi Lovato continues to share new creative projects and openly talks about experiences that help her overcome the consequences of child fame and support others in similar situations.

