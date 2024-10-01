ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Demchenko: Situation on the border with Belarus is under full control

Demchenko: Situation on the border with Belarus is under full control

Border guards do not record unusual situations or movements of equipment on the border with Belarus. The defense forces are strengthening their defensive positions by mining the most threatening areas.

The situation near the border with Belarus is fully controlled, border guards do not observe any unusual situations along the border. There is also no movement of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian army units. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Fortunately, the situation is under full control along the entire length of the border with Belarus, although this area remains a threat to us. We do not record any unusual situations along the state border. In addition, no movements of either equipment or personnel of the Belarusian army units have been recorded in the immediate vicinity of our border. However, the intelligence units of both the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service are constantly monitoring what is happening deep in this country, how the situation may change and be threatening to our country, so that we can respond in time if the situation changes, because we see that Belarus is constantly pumping up information, can move equipment deep into its country, and conducts constant exercises," Demchenko said.

He noted that the task of the Defense Forces is to have strong defensive positions along the border, which is being done in engineering terms, including mining the most threatening areas.

Belarus has started the next stage of inspection of formations and military units of the armed forces. The main focus is on the readiness and ability of military units and subunits of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces to perform tasks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

