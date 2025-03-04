Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: the enemy continues to try to approach the border
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers continue attempts to cross the border of Ukraine in the Sumy region with small assault groups. Due to the unfavorable terrain, the enemy cannot use equipment, but seeks to cut off logistical routes.
Russian occupiers continue to try to approach the border of Ukraine in the Sumy region. The terrain there is not conducive to the use of equipment, so the enemy is trying to send small assault groups.
This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
If we refer to the direction where the Defense Forces are conducting operations within the Kursk region, it is clear that the enemy on the other side of the border is trying in every way to attack the positions of our defenders and has repeatedly attempted and continues to try to approach our border. They are trying to cross the border line. This is essentially on the flanks of the operation, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting it.
According to him, earlier the enemy tried to advance towards one of the settlements using, in particular, columns of equipment, but they were immediately destroyed by Ukrainian defenders, and the enemy's infantry could not freely approach the border line.
Now we see the continuation of this situation in the direction of Novenky - this is the edge of the area where our soldiers are conducting operations within the Kursk region.
Demchenko noted that this terrain is not conducive for the Russians to use equipment, so they are trying to send such small assault groups to establish themselves on Ukrainian territory, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the units of the State Border Guard Service are inflicting maximum fire damage on them to prevent the enemy from doing so.
The enemy would like to do everything possible to cut off logistical routes. For this, they need to advance deeper into the territory of our country.
Supplement
Spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy reported that in the area of Novenky in the Sumy region on February 25, the Russians conducted an assault with forces of up to two mechanized platoons, they crossed the state border, but were pushed back into the territory of the Russian Federation. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from cutting off Ukrainian logistics.
Head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenk stated that the fact that the Russians are inflating the situation in the border area of Sumy as if it were the beginning of an offensive on Sumy is propaganda work, as there are neither forces nor means for this in the Russian Federation, but it is necessary to inflate the "victory" informationally.