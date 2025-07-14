Demanded money for updating military data at the TCC: a court employee was detained in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, an employee of one of the capital's courts was notified of suspicion for extorting and receiving money from colleagues for assistance in updating military registration data at the TCC and SP. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect told other court employees who received summonses to the TCC to clarify their registration data. The man guaranteed that colleagues would not be mobilized immediately after all documents were processed.

The suspect estimated the cost of "assistance" at 4,000 US dollars. At the same time, the defendant promised one of his colleagues to help update military registration data and obtain a military registration document at the territorial recruitment center as soon as possible, but without the colleague's presence.

After receiving part of the sum and documents from a colleague, the "assistant" announced that the cost of the service had increased to 5,900 US dollars. It is noted that these funds were transferred in installments under the control of law enforcement agencies.

The man was detained while receiving the last part of the agreed sum. His actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with confiscation of property.

Currently, the suspect has been remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail.

Recall

SBU employees detained participants of a corruption scheme in Zaporizhzhia who extorted money from the families of fallen Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. A TCC official and her husband demanded up to 50% of the one-time assistance and part of the monthly payments for expedited processing of state payments.