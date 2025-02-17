Delta Airlines plane overturns during landing in Toronto: there are victims

A Delta Airlines plane crashed on landing at Toronto's Lester Pearson International Airport, injuring up to eight people. This was reported by the airport's press service, UNN reports.

Toronto Pearson International Airport has reported an incident during the landing of a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency crews have already arrived at the scene - the post says.

The photos posted on social media show that the plane had overturned.

According to paramedics, up to eight people were injured.

The severity of the injuries is currently unknown.

Airport officials told journalists that all arrivals and departures are currently suspended. The airport's website shows numerous delays.

The police also confirmed that they are at the scene and are investigating. Paramedics organized a special area to provide assistance near the runway.

Recall

An American Airlines regional passenger jet and a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter collided in the sky over Washington, D.C., after which both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

Airplane crash in the United States: business jet collides with a parked airplane, at least one person killed