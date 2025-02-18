Delta Air Lines confirms 18 injured in Toronto plane crash, no fatalities

A Delta Air Lines plane crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport due to severe weather conditions. At least 18 passengers were injured in the incident. Among them, three are in critical condition, including a child. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and the official message of Delta Airlines.

According to the news agency, the accident occurred amid strong winds and snowfall, which complicated landing conditions. According to Toronto Pearson Airport, a snowstorm over the weekend covered the airfield with snow more than 22 cm high, which led to flight delays.

According to Delta Airlines , there were 80 people on board the plane: 76 passengers and four crew members.

18 wounded were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Our main goal is to take care of the victims - Delta Airlines said in a statement.

It is noted that the child was transported to the Toronto Children's Hospital, and two adults were transported by helicopter to trauma centers.

We have no fatalities, all crew members and passengers are alive - Lawrence Sindon, head of the regional ambulance service, told Peel.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

