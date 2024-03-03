Delay in additional aid to Ukraine puts more lives at risk - Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu believes that another attack by Russian drones on a residential building in Odesa shows the urgency of additional assistance to Ukraine, and that its delay puts even more lives at risk, UNN reports .

"Yet another Russian drone attack in Odesa has claimed lives, serving as a stark reminder that Ukraine urgently needs more help," Sandu wrote on social media site X.

The President of Moldova noted that "every day counts, and the delay in aid puts even more innocent lives at risk.

