Moldova extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2025

The Moldovan government has extended the period for granting temporary protection to IDPs from Ukraine for a year. This was reported by the press service of the Moldovan government, UNN reports .

The period of temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine will be extended for another year, starting on March 1, 2024 and ending on March 1, 2025, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the protection will be automatically extended, as well as the validity of the recipient's identity document.

Persons enjoying temporary protection in Moldova will have the right to work in the country without obtaining a temporary residence permit for employment purposes, provided that they are registered with the territorial unit of the National Employment Agency within the radius of which they reside.

Currently, more than 116,000 displaced persons from Ukraine are staying in Moldova. Almost 39,000 of them have been pre-registered for temporary protection, and more than 30,000 have already received identity documents.

Recall

Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2025. This measure allows Ukrainians to continue living, working and studying in Poland without having to apply for a new residence permit.

