Moldova extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2025

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37174 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 142090 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86175 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 312067 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259199 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199506 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252715 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158849 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372392 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71133 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 142090 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 312067 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259199 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25137 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32771 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32429 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87441 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94314 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Moldova extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64090 views

Moldova has extended temporary protection for displaced Ukrainians until March 1, 2025, and the protection will be automatically extended, as well as the validity of the recipient's identity document.

Moldova extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2025

The Moldovan government has extended the period for granting temporary protection to IDPs from Ukraine for a year. This was reported by the press service of the Moldovan government, UNN reports .

The period of temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine will be extended for another year, starting on March 1, 2024 and ending on March 1, 2025,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the protection will be automatically extended, as well as the validity of the recipient's identity document.

Persons enjoying temporary protection in Moldova will have the right to work in the country without obtaining a temporary residence permit for employment purposes, provided that they are registered with the territorial unit of the National Employment Agency within the radius of which they reside.

Currently, more than 116,000 displaced persons from Ukraine are staying in Moldova. Almost 39,000 of them have been pre-registered for temporary protection, and more than 30,000 have already received identity documents.

Recall

Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2025. This measure allows Ukrainians to continue living, working and studying in Poland without having to apply for a new residence permit.

Moldova sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine2/27/24, 1:42 PM • 94671 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyOur people abroad
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87