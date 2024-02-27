Moldova sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Republic of Moldova has sent 5 trucks to Ukraine with a cargo of more than 75 tons of humanitarian aid totaling 5 million lei (10 million 775.9 thousand hryvnias), which includes medical supplies, canned food and generators. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova, UNN reports .

Details

According to the report, today, February 27, the Government of Moldova sent 5 trucks to Ukraine with a cargo of more than 75 tons of humanitarian aid, which included medical supplies such as blood transfusion systems and disinfectants, as well as canned food and power generators.

In order to ensure prompt intervention in the provision of humanitarian aid, the Ministry of Internal Affairs receives funds from the Government's reserve fund in the amount of more than 100 thousand lei (215.5 thousand hryvnias) for transportation costs. The Government decided to provide humanitarian assistance after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova received a list of necessary goods from the Ukrainian authorities on November 15, 2023, - the ministry said.

The country's Interior Ministry added that Moldova reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine and is ready to provide support in these difficult moments.

Recall

The decision to provide humanitarian aid was made at a meeting of the Moldovan government on February 21.