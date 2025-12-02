$42.340.08
S-300 missile system

Defrauded 13 people by promising to remove curses via social media: a 28-year-old pseudo-sorcerer to be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

In Kyiv, a 28-year-old man will face trial for fraud. He deceived people by offering "curse removal" and "healing" services through social media, demanding between 400 and 4500 hryvnias.

Defrauded 13 people by promising to remove curses via social media: a 28-year-old pseudo-sorcerer to be tried in Kyiv
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In the capital, a 28-year-old pseudo-molfar will stand trial for removing "curses" through social networks and fraudulently stealing money from people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

As the investigation established, the man created accounts on popular social networks. Under the guise of a "molfar," he corresponded with "clients" and provided "services" for allegedly removing "curses," searching for missing persons, and also performed "healing rituals" for illnesses.

He valued his services from 400 to 4500 hryvnias, depending on the "complexity" of the task. After receiving funds to his bank card, the attacker blocked his victims on social networks.

As investigators found out, the swindler defrauded thirteen citizens in this way.

The detainee has been charged with suspicion under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud). The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers liquidated a network of fraudulent call centers that disguised themselves as financial services and robbed citizens. They gained access to the victims' online banking by installing a "protective" application.

Yevhen Ustimenko

