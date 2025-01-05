Deferred payment service is back in operation: what has changed in Reserve+?

The service can be used by persons liable for military service who have three minor children in a joint marriage. But for a long time, after a large-scale attack on state registries, the service was not available.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko , the deferral service for parents with many children is now available in a digital application, UNN reports.

Reserve + renewed deferral service for parents with many children - reported Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Earlier, the official said that the deferral service in Reserve+ was suspended due to technical work in the registers of the Ministry of Justice.

UNN reported that the occupiers attacked the digital databases of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, which caused many state registers to be inoperable.

