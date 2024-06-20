Defense Ministry launches Army + chatbot to support military and civilian personnel

The Ministry of defense is launching a chatbot "Army+", which is designed to informatively help those liable for military service, their families and civilians. This was reported on Thursday in the press service of the Department, reports UNN.

"Ukraine has launched a new chatbot Army+, created to provide support to the military, civilians and their families," the report says.

The chatbot is available here https://t.me/UAForces_bot

According to the Ministry of Defense, the chatbot offers prompt answers to a wide range of questions.

To get the necessary information or advice, just click on the link and select the appropriate category of questions.

The QR code of the military registration document can be shown when crossing the border