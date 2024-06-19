The QR code of the military registration document can be shown when crossing the border

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16977 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 153601 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148410 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161531 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212065 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246517 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152911 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371039 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183494 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150011 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 153610 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129180 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148415 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141338 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161536 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12746 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13926 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17945 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19073 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37128 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The QR code of the military registration document can be shown when crossing the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22216 views

Speaker of the state border service Andriy Demchenko confirmed that the QR code in the Reserve+ app is a valid military registration document that allows you to cross the state border of Ukraine.

The QR code of the military registration document can be shown when crossing the border

The QR code in the Reserve + app is a valid military registration document that gives you the right to cross the state border. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the press secretary of the state border service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko.

Demchenko recalled that the Ministry of Defense announced the possibility of issuing a military registration document in electronic form using a mobile application.

In this regard, the state border service of Ukraine notes that border control measures will continue to be carried out at border checkpoints in compliance with the current legislation. Decisions on the admission of persons will be made on the basis of the availability of all necessary conditions for admission and information that gives grounds for crossing the border. In particular, this also applies to the presence in military registration documents in paper or electronic form of information indicating the grounds for exemption from mobilization, or exclusion from military registration for health reasons

- said Demchenko.

QR code is now available in the Reserve+ app18.06.24, 08:20 • 26165 views

He recalled that since May 18, this is an additional condition for crossing the border of certain categories of citizens.

In addition, to ensure verification and organization of the proper process at checkpoints, to prevent the use of forged documents, border guards, if necessary, check information from military accounting documents through the Oberig system

Demchenko noted.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91