The QR code of the military registration document can be shown when crossing the border

The QR code in the Reserve + app is a valid military registration document that gives you the right to cross the state border. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the press secretary of the state border service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko.

Demchenko recalled that the Ministry of Defense announced the possibility of issuing a military registration document in electronic form using a mobile application.

In this regard, the state border service of Ukraine notes that border control measures will continue to be carried out at border checkpoints in compliance with the current legislation. Decisions on the admission of persons will be made on the basis of the availability of all necessary conditions for admission and information that gives grounds for crossing the border. In particular, this also applies to the presence in military registration documents in paper or electronic form of information indicating the grounds for exemption from mobilization, or exclusion from military registration for health reasons - said Demchenko.

QR code is now available in the Reserve+ app

He recalled that since May 18, this is an additional condition for crossing the border of certain categories of citizens.