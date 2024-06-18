$41.340.03
45.851.22
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14800 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
QR code is now available in the Reserve+ app

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26165 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a QR code in the Reserve+ app, which allows authorized bodies to check the validity of electronic military registration documents that have the same legal force as paper documents.

QR code is now available in the Reserve+ app

A QR code has been launched in the "Reserve+" application since June 18, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of today, an electronic military registration document that has the same legal force as a paper document has become available in the Reserve+ app. By scanning the QR code, the authorized bodies can check its validity," the Ministry of Defense wrote on Telegram.

Also, the "Fix data online" feature is now reportedly available in Reserve+ for two cases:

  • I am a serviceman, but I am still registered - for those servicemen whose current status was not reflected in the Oberig register. 
  • Data not found - for all persons liable for military service who received such a notification in the Reserve+ app.

"Citizens can fill out an application that will be sent to the Oberig register to correct the data. The information will be updated remotely," the Defense Ministry said.

In Ukraine, 1.5 million citizens have already updated their data through the Reserve+ application17.06.24, 18:10 • 33566 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91