Defense Forces withdrew from positions near several settlements in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Due to the actual destruction of all shelters and fortifications, in order to save the lives of personnel, the Defense Forces had to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine on Facebook, UNN reports.

In Zaporizhzhia, particularly in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, intense battles have been ongoing for several days. The enemy is using all available weapons to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their held positions. Thus, over the past few days, up to a hundred combat engagements have been recorded here. - the statement says.

It is reported that due to the intensification of enemy assault actions, numerous infiltration attempts, increased massive fire impact on Ukrainian positions (over 400 artillery shellings daily using about 2000 munitions) and the actual destruction of all shelters and fortifications, in order to save the lives of personnel, the Defense Forces had to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka.

"The enemy is trying to bring its consolidation groups into these settlements, but Ukrainian defenders are resisting their attempts to do so with all their might. Fierce battles continue for Yablukove, Rivnopillya, and Solodke. The enemy from the eastern direction seeks to encircle Huliaipole and cut off logistical routes leading from Pokrovske.

The battles continue," the Defense Forces added.

Over the past day, 170 combat engagements took place at the front, which is a third less than the day before. The situation remains most tense in the Pokrovsk direction, where 63 attacks were recorded.