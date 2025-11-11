$41.960.02
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 4946 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7346 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 12765 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 19207 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 22572 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 26506 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 63970 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75968 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 103671 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
Publications
Exclusives
Defense Forces withdrew from positions near several settlements in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The Defense Forces withdrew from positions near Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This happened due to the destruction of shelters and fortifications and intense fighting that lasted for several days.

Defense Forces withdrew from positions near several settlements in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Due to the actual destruction of all shelters and fortifications, in order to save the lives of personnel, the Defense Forces had to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine on Facebook, UNN reports.

In Zaporizhzhia, particularly in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, intense battles have been ongoing for several days. The enemy is using all available weapons to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their held positions. Thus, over the past few days, up to a hundred combat engagements have been recorded here.

- the statement says.

It is reported that due to the intensification of enemy assault actions, numerous infiltration attempts, increased massive fire impact on Ukrainian positions (over 400 artillery shellings daily using about 2000 munitions) and the actual destruction of all shelters and fortifications, in order to save the lives of personnel, the Defense Forces had to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka.

"The enemy is trying to bring its consolidation groups into these settlements, but Ukrainian defenders are resisting their attempts to do so with all their might. Fierce battles continue for Yablukove, Rivnopillya, and Solodke. The enemy from the eastern direction seeks to encircle Huliaipole and cut off logistical routes leading from Pokrovske.

The battles continue," the Defense Forces added.

Over the past day, 170 combat engagements took place at the front, which is a third less than the day before. The situation remains most tense in the Pokrovsk direction, where 63 attacks were recorded.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole