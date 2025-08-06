Defense Forces to receive DELTA combat digital ecosystem - Shmyhal

The DELTA combat digital ecosystem will be implemented at all levels in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

As Shmyhal noted, this system allows seeing the battlefield in real time, planning operations, and exchanging information within a unit, brigade, group, and, if necessary, with allies.

The system was first tested in 2022 during the destruction of Russian Black Sea Fleet ships, the liberation of Snake Island, and the de-occupation of Kherson. This system works everywhere - from a laptop, tablet, phone, and is used by commanders of all levels. It becomes a single source for data exchange, the minister added.

Every day, the system supports the destruction of more than 2,000 enemy targets, and over a year, this amounts to more than half a million verified destroyed and damaged targets. In addition, DELTA is constantly updated. In particular, an artificial intelligence platform has been added to the system. This allows for automatic detection of enemy equipment online. - Shmyhal noted.

Recall

