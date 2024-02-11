ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 38831 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112235 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118782 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161132 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263643 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176246 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166710 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234525 views

Popular news
March 1, 09:14 PM • 84403 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 65286 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 42017 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 77962 views
01:39 AM • 35534 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263643 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234526 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 220056 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 245555 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 231896 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112239 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 91867 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 96008 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 116010 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 116763 views
Defense Forces eliminate russian military in occupied Tokmak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31744 views

The defense forces destroyed russian military equipment and personnel in Tokmak thanks to accurate artillery strikes with the support of the local population.

In the temporarily occupied Tokmak, the Defense Forces eliminated the russian military through accurate artillery strikes. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, due to successful artillery strikes, the Defense Forces destroyed enemy equipment and personnel in the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region.

It is noted that this operation took place with the support of the local population of the city.

With the support of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories, the defense forces are able to work efficiently against enemy targets. Thus, the day before, they managed to carry out several precise strikes on the positions of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region 

- Center for National Resistance.

"Greetings for the occupiers": loud explosions reported in Tokmak - Fedorov31.01.24, 12:19 • 18497 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
tokmakTokmak
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

