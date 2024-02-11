Defense Forces eliminate russian military in occupied Tokmak

In the temporarily occupied Tokmak, the Defense Forces eliminated the russian military through accurate artillery strikes. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, due to successful artillery strikes, the Defense Forces destroyed enemy equipment and personnel in the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region.

It is noted that this operation took place with the support of the local population of the city.

With the support of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories, the defense forces are able to work efficiently against enemy targets. Thus, the day before, they managed to carry out several precise strikes on the positions of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region - Center for National Resistance.

