Defenders of Ukraine repelled over a hundred attacks on the front, the enemy most often attacks the Pokrovsk direction – General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops are holding back the Russian offensive in several directions. There were 103 combat engagements, the enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and used over 2,600 drones.
Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the offensive actions of Russian invaders in several directions of the front, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. According to the General Staff, as of 10:00 PM on October 23, 103 combat engagements took place, UNN writes.
Details
The enemy intensified aviation – carried out 48 airstrikes and dropped over a hundred guided aerial bombs, and also used over 2.6 thousand kamikaze drones and conducted about 3.7 thousand shellings on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.
The hottest remains the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian assault groups tried to advance near a number of settlements. Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 attacks, destroying at least 58 occupiers and ten drones, another 25 Russians were wounded.
Active battles also continue in the Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions, where Ukrainian units are holding back the enemy's pressure. In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions on this day.
The General Staff emphasizes that the Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the plans of the Russian occupiers and depleting their combat potential. Ukrainian units continue to hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy along the entire front line.
