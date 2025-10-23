$41.760.01
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 16290 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 18800 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 30693 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 26826 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 44585 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 39308 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 34586 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12957 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15404 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
Defenders of Ukraine repelled over a hundred attacks on the front, the enemy most often attacks the Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

Ukrainian troops are holding back the Russian offensive in several directions. There were 103 combat engagements, the enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and used over 2,600 drones.

Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the offensive actions of Russian invaders in several directions of the front, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. According to the General Staff, as of 10:00 PM on October 23, 103 combat engagements took place, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy intensified aviation – carried out 48 airstrikes and dropped over a hundred guided aerial bombs, and also used over 2.6 thousand kamikaze drones and conducted about 3.7 thousand shellings on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The hottest remains the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian assault groups tried to advance near a number of settlements. Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 attacks, destroying at least 58 occupiers and ten drones, another 25 Russians were wounded.

Active battles also continue in the Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions, where Ukrainian units are holding back the enemy's pressure. In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions on this day.

Bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine: General Staff reveals details of large-scale repatriation23.10.25, 21:31 • 2642 views

The General Staff emphasizes that the Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the plans of the Russian occupiers and depleting their combat potential. Ukrainian units continue to hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy along the entire front line.

Occupiers attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Zaporizhzhia, one injured23.10.25, 21:49 • 1738 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine