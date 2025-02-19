ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28964 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 50254 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 96633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112520 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100021 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112385 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150300 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 55152 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107013 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 67024 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 29663 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 54519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 96645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141143 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173590 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 54519 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133155 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135049 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163455 views
Defending our right, withstanding the worst attack in the modern history of Europe - Siberia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27651 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Ukraine has withstood the worst military attack in the modern history of Europe. He emphasized that no one could force Ukraine to surrender.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that the Ukrainian people and President Zelensky have already refused to succumb to the pressure of Russian dictator Putin, so nothing can force Ukraine to surrender.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the page of Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga on the X network.

Ukraine has withstood the worst military attack in modern European history and three years of all-out war. The Ukrainian people and their President Zelensky refused to give in to Putin's pressure.

- Andriy Sybiga emphasized in his message.
Image

The official noted that the state will be able to defend its right to exist.

No one can force Ukraine to surrender.

- emphasized Sibiga.
Image

Recall

Donald Trump announced a possible meeting with Putin this month to discuss the war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio confirmed that a specific date for the summit has not yet been set.

Mohammed bin Salman planned to engage Ukraine in talks in Saudi Arabia, but the United States and Russia refused. Zelenskyy canceled his visit to the kingdom and said he had not received an invitation to the meeting.

Donald Trump said that the US has spent $350 billion on "a war that cannot be won." He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid.

“They strengthen Putin's negotiating position": Pistorius assesses US statements on Ukraine's future in NATO19.02.25, 12:55 • 139241 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

