Defending our right, withstanding the worst attack in the modern history of Europe - Siberia

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that the Ukrainian people and President Zelensky have already refused to succumb to the pressure of Russian dictator Putin, so nothing can force Ukraine to surrender.

Ukraine has withstood the worst military attack in modern European history and three years of all-out war. The Ukrainian people and their President Zelensky refused to give in to Putin's pressure. - Andriy Sybiga emphasized in his message.

The official noted that the state will be able to defend its right to exist.

No one can force Ukraine to surrender. - emphasized Sibiga.

Donald Trump announced a possible meeting with Putin this month to discuss the war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio confirmed that a specific date for the summit has not yet been set.

Mohammed bin Salman planned to engage Ukraine in talks in Saudi Arabia, but the United States and Russia refused. Zelenskyy canceled his visit to the kingdom and said he had not received an invitation to the meeting.

Donald Trump said that the US has spent $350 billion on "a war that cannot be won." He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid.

