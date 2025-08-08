In the urban-type settlement of Afipsky, Krasnodar Krai, powerful explosions thundered on the morning of August 8. According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this was a targeted attack on a Russian anti-aircraft missile unit fighting against Ukraine on the southern front. At least 12 Russian servicemen were killed, and dozens were wounded.

This was reported to a UNN journalist by their own sources.

Details

Ukrainian military intelligence conducted a special operation against the 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based in the village of Afipsky, Krasnodar Krai. This unit, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, is actively involved in the war against Ukraine, covering the sky over Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to intelligence, two explosions occurred near the unit's checkpoint. As a result of the strike, at least 12 Russian servicemen were killed, and several dozen more received injuries of varying severity; military equipment was damaged or destroyed.

The reaction in Russia was immediate but nervous. The area of the attacks was cordoned off, and an "anti-terrorist operation" regime was introduced in the urban-type settlement of Afipsky.

Numerous ambulances, police, FSB, and other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene. Local public pages were full of reports about the explosions, but soon a wave of information "cleanup" began on social networks.

In the Russian information space, they tried to hide the real scale of the event, stating that an explosion of gas cylinder equipment in a car allegedly occurred.

However, such a version seems unconvincing – against the background of the actual paralysis of the military unit after the explosions.

The Main Intelligence Directorate does not officially confirm the methods of the attack but emphasizes: the strike occurred on a legitimate military target directly involved in the aggression against Ukraine.

This is not the first time that Ukrainian intelligence has successfully operated deep behind enemy lines in the Russian Federation, disabling important enemy infrastructure. The operation in Afipsky is another signal that the war has long gone beyond the front line.

Recall

The total number of combat engagements on the front reached 77, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling attacks, holding back the enemy's pressure in various sectors.