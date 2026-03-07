Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 11 people - mayor

In Kharkiv, fragments of another body have been found under the rubble of a five-story building destroyed by a night missile strike, bringing the total number of victims to 11. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

"During the search and rescue operation at the site of the night missile strike, fragments of another body were found," the report says.

Earlier, city and regional authorities reported 10 fatalities.

Recall

The occupiers launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. A direct hit on a multi-story building was recorded.

Kharkiv to declare March 9 a day of mourning for those killed in Russian attack - Terekhov