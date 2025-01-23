Death toll in hotel fire in Turkey rises to 79

A fire at the Grand Kartal Otel hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya (Bolu Province, Turkey) killed 79 people.

This was reported by the Bolu Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.

DNA analysis showed that three more people died in the hotel fire. Thus, the death toll from the incident has risen to 79 people - the prosecutor's office said.

The fire that occurred 3 days ago destroyed the hotel to the ground. According to the preliminary damage report, the building is recognized as “severely damaged” and it will be decided whether to reinforce or demolish it after the final examinations are completed.

Investigations are ongoing at the scene of the tragedy. Currently, 11 people are in custody, including local government officials and hotel management. According to the Turkish Ministry of Health, 39 of the 51 victims have already been discharged from hospitals, and 12 remain in treatment.

The fire, which became the largest tragedy in the region, caused a flurry of criticism due to negligence in complying with fire safety standards. Social media reported a malfunctioning alarm system and constant power outages at the hotel.

Recall

No Ukrainians among the victims of the fire at the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Turkey.