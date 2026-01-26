Death toll from ferry accident in southern Philippines rises to 18
The death toll after the ferry sinking in the Philippines has risen to 18, with 24 people still missing. 317 people were rescued.
The death toll has risen to 18 after a ferry sank in Basilan province in the southern Philippines. Another 24 are considered missing. This was reported by GMA News, according to UNN.
Details
Eighteen people have died and 24 are missing after a RORO ferry sank in waters off Pilas Island, Basilan, early Monday. The Southwestern Mindanao Coast Guard reported that as of 11:21 a.m. on January 26
Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB that 317 people were rescued. According to him, the survivors said that the sea was calm at the time of the incident.
Recall
