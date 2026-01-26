Death toll from ferry accident in southern Philippines rises to 18

The death toll has risen to 18 after a ferry sank in Basilan province in the southern Philippines. Another 24 are considered missing. This was reported by GMA News, according to UNN.

Eighteen people have died and 24 are missing after a RORO ferry sank in waters off Pilas Island, Basilan, early Monday. The Southwestern Mindanao Coast Guard reported that as of 11:21 a.m. on January 26 - GMA News post says.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB that 317 people were rescued. According to him, the survivors said that the sea was calm at the time of the incident.

The inter-island cargo-passenger ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 sank off an island in the southern Philippines. 316 passengers were rescued, 15 bodies were found.