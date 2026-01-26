$43.140.03
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 7058 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 10468 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 20729 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 31245 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 27681 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 25227 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 20949 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 18073 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16815 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Death toll from ferry accident in southern Philippines rises to 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The death toll after the ferry sinking in the Philippines has risen to 18, with 24 people still missing. 317 people were rescued.

Death toll from ferry accident in southern Philippines rises to 18

The death toll has risen to 18 after a ferry sank in Basilan province in the southern Philippines. Another 24 are considered missing. This was reported by GMA News, according to UNN.

Details

Eighteen people have died and 24 are missing after a RORO ferry sank in waters off Pilas Island, Basilan, early Monday. The Southwestern Mindanao Coast Guard reported that as of 11:21 a.m. on January 26

- GMA News post says.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB that 317 people were rescued. According to him, the survivors said that the sea was calm at the time of the incident.

Recall

The inter-island cargo-passenger ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 sank off an island in the southern Philippines. 316 passengers were rescued, 15 bodies were found.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Philippines