Deadline cancelled? France calls for extension of EU-US trade talks beyond July 9 30 June 2025

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard called for the continuation of EU-US trade negotiations beyond the July 9 deadline to reach a more favorable trade agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that US President Donald Trump set a deadline for trade negotiations, warning that failure to reach an agreement could lead to increased US tariffs on goods — from cars to pharmaceuticals.

As for the deadline: I would like another extension. I would prefer a good deal on July 9 than a bad one - said Lombard.

The publication adds that progress in negotiations between major trade partners remains uncertain.

"European officials are increasingly resigned to the idea that the 10% 'reciprocal' tariff imposed by Washington in April is the baseline for any agreement," the media quotes unnamed sources familiar with the negotiations.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he could impose increased tariffs on European exports before or after July 9, the previously set target date. He noted that the date is not fixed and can be changed depending on reaching an agreement.

