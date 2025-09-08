Dead infant found under dormitory windows in Odesa

In Odesa, a 39-year-old woman allegedly threw a baby from the fifth floor of a dormitory. The child died. Investigators are working with the mother, and the circumstances of the tragedy are being established, writes UNN with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

A report appeared online that a 39-year-old woman threw a newborn baby from the 5th floor of a dormitory on Dovzhenka Street.

The police confirmed the information about the dead infant. As for the circumstances of its death, the information is being established.

"Today, September 8, the police received a report from the head of one of the dormitories in the Primorsky district of Odesa about the discovery of an infant without signs of life near the building," law enforcement officers later wrote on their Facebook.

As reported, investigators are currently working with the woman. All circumstances of the tragic event are being established.