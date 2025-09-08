Dead infant found under dormitory windows in Odesa

$41.220.13
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 12743 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 18278 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 23708 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 37998 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 60390 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 74865 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79607 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 124266 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 105817 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Popular news
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 124262 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
Dead infant found under dormitory windows in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

In Odesa, a 39-year-old woman threw an infant from the fifth floor of a dormitory; the child died. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, working with the mother.

Dead infant found under dormitory windows in Odesa

In Odesa, a 39-year-old woman allegedly threw a baby from the fifth floor of a dormitory. The child died. Investigators are working with the mother, and the circumstances of the tragedy are being established, writes UNN with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

A report appeared online that a 39-year-old woman threw a newborn baby from the 5th floor of a dormitory on Dovzhenka Street.

The police confirmed the information about the dead infant. As for the circumstances of its death, the information is being established.

"Today, September 8, the police received a report from the head of one of the dormitories in the Primorsky district of Odesa about the discovery of an infant without signs of life near the building," law enforcement officers later wrote on their Facebook.

Recall

As reported, investigators are currently working with the woman. All circumstances of the tragic event are being established. Read also: In Kryvyi Rih, a police officer shot himself in a car with his service weapon.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa