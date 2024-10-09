Day three: new footage of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia after the hit

An oil depot in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea has been burning for three days after being hit, two more tanks exploded, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel and Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It's been three days since the oil depot has been on fire since the attack, notes the Krymskiy Vetr telegram channel. It reports that "last night a tanker with gasoline exploded, then with kerosene." "What exactly is burning now is not known for sure, but it is kerosene that gives off light smoke. This is confirmed by satellite images," the telegram channel notes.

"As of the morning of October 9, the oil depot in Feodosia continues to burn, with flames more clearly visible and smoke columns not decreasing. Experts from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry say that the fire will continue for several more days, and it will not be possible to extinguish it until the fuel tanks are completely burned out," the Crimean Wind telegram channel notes.

"Feodosia. The oil storage facility continues to burn. Two more tanks exploded at night. Impressive views of Crimea," Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on Telegram.

Also, new satellite images of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia have appeared. The images, taken on October 8, were published by Radio Liberty journalists.

The images show that at least 10 fuel tanks were on fire at the time.

Context

On October 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a successful attack on the offshore oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. The facility is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used to supply the Russian army.