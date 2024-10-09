ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Day three: new footage of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia after the hit

Day three: new footage of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia after the hit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13391 views

An oil storage facility in occupied Feodosia continues to burn after an attack by the Ukrainian army. Two more tanks exploded at night. This is the largest terminal in Crimea that provided fuel to the Russian army.

An oil depot in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea has been burning for three days after being hit, two more tanks exploded, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel and Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It's been three days since the oil depot has been on fire since the attack, notes the Krymskiy Vetr telegram channel. It reports that "last night  a tanker with gasoline exploded, then with kerosene." "What exactly is burning now is not known for sure, but it is kerosene that gives off light smoke. This is confirmed by satellite images," the telegram channel notes.

"As of the morning of October 9, the oil depot in Feodosia continues to burn, with flames more clearly visible and smoke columns not decreasing. Experts from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry say that the fire will continue for several more days, and it will not be possible to extinguish it until the fuel tanks are completely burned out," the Crimean Wind telegram channel notes.

"Feodosia. The oil storage facility continues to burn. Two more tanks exploded at night. Impressive views of Crimea," Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on Telegram.

Also, new satellite images of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia have appeared. The images, taken on October 8, were published by Radio Liberty journalists.

The images show that at least 10 fuel tanks were on fire at the time.

Context

On October 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a successful attack on the offshore oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. The facility is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used to supply the Russian army.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
feodosiaFeodosia
krymCrimea
mariupolMariupol

