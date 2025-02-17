Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness: what else to celebrate on February 17

Today, on February 17, everyone can celebrate the Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness, UNN reports .

The event originated in 1995 in the United States. Its goal is to make people a little happier and spread a little kindness around.

In the accelerated rhythm of modern life, people are so busy with themselves and their own worries that they do not notice the needs of others. On the other hand, it is caring for others that brings real satisfaction, allows you to think about your true life values, and rethink your goals.

When a person does good, the brain produces endorphins. This process is accompanied by euphoric feelings of joy and peace.

According to various studies, acts of kindness normalize blood pressure.

Preservation of cultural heritage: philanthropists launch new grant competition

Today you can also join the celebration of the European Cat Day. Today's event is also an opportunity to help stray cats find homes. And stepping up to meet them allows us all to be reminded once again of very important things that we often overlook. That each of us can also be a little freer and more relaxed in our kindness, that we are fully capable of helping those who have trusted us.

Orthodox calendar for 2025: dates of the great feasts

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Theodore Tyrone. Theodore lived in the third century and was a Roman legionary in Asia Minor. During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, Theodore was captured, tortured for a long time, and then burned alive.