Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness: what else to celebrate on February 17

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2056 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 45784 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70561 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105079 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100949 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113056 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153003 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109772 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85325 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52277 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143700 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176053 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80150 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134129 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136033 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164302 views
Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness: what else to celebrate on February 17

Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness: what else to celebrate on February 17

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101365 views

February 17 is the National Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness, which was established in the United States in 1995. The holiday is intended to remind us of the importance of good deeds that have a positive impact on human health and well-being.

Today, on February 17, everyone can celebrate the Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness, UNN reports .

The event originated in 1995 in the United States. Its goal is to  make people a little happier and spread a little kindness around.

In the accelerated rhythm of modern life, people are so busy with themselves and their own worries that they do not notice the needs of others. On the other hand, it is caring for others that brings real satisfaction, allows you to think about your true life values, and rethink your goals.

When a person does good, the brain produces endorphins. This process is accompanied by euphoric feelings of joy and peace.

According to various studies, acts of kindness normalize blood pressure.

Preservation of cultural heritage: philanthropists launch new grant competition07.02.25, 17:24 • 37374 views

Today you can also join the celebration of the European Cat Day. Today's event is also an opportunity to help stray cats find homes. And stepping up to meet them allows us all to be reminded once again of very important things that we often overlook. That each of us can also be a little freer and more relaxed in our kindness, that we are fully capable of helping those who have trusted us.

Orthodox calendar for 2025: dates of the great feasts31.12.24, 19:30 • 254624 views

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Theodore Tyrone. Theodore lived in the third century and was a Roman legionary in Asia Minor. During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, Theodore was captured, tortured for a long time, and then burned alive.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
united-statesUnited States

