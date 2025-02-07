Preservation of cultural heritage: philanthropists launch new grant competition

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 1317 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56638 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101243 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104751 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101930 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128478 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103482 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105516 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101839 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83644 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110705 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105097 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 1326 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128478 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161694 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151880 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105097 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110705 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138134 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139897 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167699 views
Preservation of cultural heritage: philanthropists launch new grant competition

Preservation of cultural heritage: philanthropists launch new grant competition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37375 views

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation together with the UCF have announced a competition “Culture in the Focus of Communities” with grants of up to UAH 1 million. Applications will be accepted until February 24, 2025 for legal entities and individuals.

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, together with the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, has launched a grant competition "Culture in the Focus of Communities," UNN reports.

Details

The competition was presented in late January in Kyiv during a joint press meeting of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, dedicated to the results of support for cultural initiatives in 2024 and plans for 2025

The aim of the competition is to support local initiatives aimed at preserving and developing Ukrainian cultural heritage. As part of the project, the participants will be able to receive from UAH 500 thousand to UAH 1 million to implement their cultural projects. Both legal entities and individuals can apply. Applications are accepted until February 24, 2025.

This year, the UCF has added another priority: partnership for community development. It is within this area that we, together with MHP-Community, have launched a new competition. As part of the competition, participants can create an art object, a piece of folk art, a performance, record an audio single or digitize a cultural heritage monument 

- comments Anastasia Obraztsova, Executive Director of the UCF.

The importance of cultural identity and the need to support cultural initiatives is emphasized by Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation.

For 10 years, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation has been developing communities. But after the full-scale invasion, we realized that culture is something that cannot be postponed. Therefore, we began to support community initiatives in this area, which forms our national identity, even more actively 

- He explains.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the foundation has allocated more than UAH 80 million to support cultural projects. In 2023 alone, five cultural centers were restored and supported, including the museum-estate of Vyacheslav Chornovil, composer Mykola Leontovych, writers Vasyl Symonenko and Vasyl Stus, and the Museum of Trypillian Culture.

And last year, the Foundation significantly expanded its support for cultural initiatives, in particular, it joined the promotion of Ukraine abroad through the popularization of kobzarism and its recognition as an intangible heritage of the world, the Will to Win project.

Important initiatives continued at the national level, including the national Cinema for Victory tour, Kozak System performances in military hospitals, and the restoration of a 100-year-old windmill in Kherson region.

Also in 2024, the Foundation supported local projects, including the restoration of cultural heritage sites that are part of the tourist routes of Shevchenko's homeland in the Taras Shevchenko National Reserve in Cherkasy region.

One of the successful examples of sustainable support for cultural institutions in communities is the project "SPADOK. Clothing of Myronivshchyna" project, implemented by the Myroniv Museum of Local Lore in cooperation with the MHP-Community Foundation. As part of this project, museum workers recreated and digitized the traditional clothing of the region in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Inna Savsiuk, director of the Myronivka Museum of Local Lore, said the project consisted of three stages. At the beginning, the museum workers collected and researched traditional clothing in museums, private collections, and villages in the community. Next, they digitized the collected collections and recreated four women's and two men's sets of traditional clothing.

Reviving and popularizing Ukrainian culture is an important step in strengthening national identity. Cooperation between business, government agencies and NGOs can be a driving force for positive changes in the preservation of cultural heritage.

Help

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv

