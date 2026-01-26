Work resumed at the Ukrainian-Polish border after a database failure

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 3656 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 7982 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 19554 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 30095 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 26816 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 24816 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 20669 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 18023 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16774 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16686 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.9m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shellingJanuary 26, 12:16 AM • 12410 views
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNSJanuary 26, 01:23 AM • 12811 views
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 10424 views
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 4576 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 8780 views
Publications
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 3650 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 96388 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 111554 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 117221 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 110747 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 24015 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 24117 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 40460 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 40628 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 53712 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The Economist

Work resumed at the Ukrainian-Polish border after a database failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The State Border Guard Service announced the resumption of database operations at Polish checkpoints. A technical failure had occurred earlier.

Work resumed at the Ukrainian-Polish border after a database failure

The operation of the database in Poland on the border with Ukraine has been restored after a technical failure, the State Border Guard Service reported, writes UNN.

Work resumed

- reported the SBGS.

Recall

A technical database failure occurred at Polish checkpoints bordering Lviv and Volyn regions. Specialists are working to fix the problems, and trains will be processed more slowly.

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland