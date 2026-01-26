Work resumed at the Ukrainian-Polish border after a database failure
Kyiv • UNN
The operation of the database in Poland on the border with Ukraine has been restored after a technical failure, the State Border Guard Service reported, writes UNN.
Work resumed
Recall
A technical database failure occurred at Polish checkpoints bordering Lviv and Volyn regions. Specialists are working to fix the problems, and trains will be processed more slowly.