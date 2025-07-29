Daring landing: HUR special forces conducted a successful operation on the Tendriv Spit, destroying radar and Russian military personnel

On the night of July 28, fighters of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the Tendriv Spit and eliminated an occupying forces' position along with personnel, a Zont electronic warfare system, and a Rosa radar station. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Warriors of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a combat operation in the northern part of the Black Sea. On the night of July 28, intelligence officers landed on the Tendriv Spit and eliminated an occupying forces' position along with personnel, a Zont electronic warfare system, and a Rosa radar station. The Ukrainian flag was raised over the island. The operation was conducted without losses on our side - reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Recall

73 combat engagements have occurred on the front since the beginning of the current day, more than a third of them on one direction - Pokrovsk.