Daring landing: HUR special forces conducted a successful operation on the Tendriv Spit, destroying radar and Russian military personnel

By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:50 PM • 3730 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 12339 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 24610 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 50185 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 116072 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 52930 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 67486 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 168845 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 65819 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 70566 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 116038 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 219588 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
Poland
North Korea
Kharkiv Oblast
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

Daring landing: HUR special forces conducted a successful operation on the Tendriv Spit, destroying radar and Russian military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1468 views

Fighters of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the Tendriv Spit on July 28, eliminating an occupiers' position. Personnel, a "Zont" electronic warfare complex, and a "Rosa" radar station were destroyed; the operation proceeded without losses.

Daring landing: HUR special forces conducted a successful operation on the Tendriv Spit, destroying radar and Russian military personnel

On the night of July 28, fighters of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the Tendriv Spit and eliminated an occupying forces' position along with personnel, a Zont electronic warfare system, and a Rosa radar station. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Warriors of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a combat operation in the northern part of the Black Sea. On the night of July 28, intelligence officers landed on the Tendriv Spit and eliminated an occupying forces' position along with personnel, a Zont electronic warfare system, and a Rosa radar station. The Ukrainian flag was raised over the island. The operation was conducted without losses on our side

- reported the Main Intelligence Directorate. 

Recall

73 combat engagements have occurred on the front since the beginning of the current day, more than a third of them on one direction - Pokrovsk. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
